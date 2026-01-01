Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

🌳 Sponsor-a-Spot Campaign

Supporters sponsor a tree, native plant, or pollinator garden square for $25-$100. Show a live map of sponsored spots and host an optional planting day.

Idée 2

🐝 Wildlife Care Kit Drive

Create care packages for local wildlife (bird seed, bat houses, bee hotels). Donors fund pre-set kits at different levels while supporting habitat restoration.

Idée 3

📸 Nature Photo Challenge

Run a 24-hour photo contest of local nature spots. Entry fee funds conservation work; winners get eco-friendly prizes and recognition on social media.

Idée 4

🦋 Adopt-a-Species Drive

Supporters "adopt" a local endangered species for $30-$75. Share adoption certificates and quarterly updates on conservation progress. Host an optional nature walk to see their adopted species' habitat.

Idée 5

🧹 Community Cleanup Fund

Donors fund cleanup supplies for volunteers ($15 bags, $50 tool kits). Track pounds of trash removed in real-time. Celebrate with a group photo and impact report.

Idée 6

🌍 Carbon Impact Tracker

Create a digital "carbon offset tracker" where $10 plants a tree, $25 protects wetlands, $50 restores prairie. Show live progress toward your annual conservation goal.