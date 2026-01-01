Giving Tuesday Templates for Disaster Response Teams

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families recover, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'équipes d'intervention en cas de catastrophe, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Disaster Response Teams

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could save lives next Tuesday 🚨 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to deploy 25 emergency response kits to disaster-hit communities. Each kit provides clean water, first aid supplies, and shelter materials for families who've lost everything. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to emergency supplies — not to platform fees or processing costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that help is already on the way. Thank you for being ready when disaster strikes. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Your Giving Tuesday gift saves lives today 🚨 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to deploy 25 emergency response kits to disaster-hit communities. Each kit provides clean water, first aid supplies, and shelter materials for families who've lost everything. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — one complete emergency response kit - **$125** — clean water supplies for 5 families - **$250** — shelter materials for an entire family **100% of your donation goes to emergency supplies** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help families rebuild after disaster →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be ready when disaster strikes and lives hang in the balance. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,250** **18 emergency response kits** are now being deployed to disaster-hit communities — providing clean water, first aid supplies, and shelter materials for families who've lost everything. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 3 additional emergency kits for families in crisis. *One supporter told us:* "Knowing 100% of my gift goes to families who need it most — that's what real impact looks like." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these kits reach families in the field. The stories of resilience are just beginning. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disaster Response Teams

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and families hit by disaster need us now. 🚨 We're deploying 25 emergency response kits to communities who've lost everything. Clean water, first aid, shelter materials — the basics for survival. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift provides immediate relief: **$50** = one complete emergency response kit **$125** = clean water supplies for 5 families **$250** = shelter materials for an entire family Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds emergency supplies, not platform costs. When disaster strikes, every dollar and every minute counts. Help us be ready. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🚨 When disaster strikes, every second counts. Today we're raising funds for emergency response kits — the supplies that help us reach families in their darkest hour. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Emergency water for a family of 4 $50 = First aid supplies for 10 people $100 = Full disaster relief kit Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to helping families when they need it most. Your support today means we're ready when the next call comes in. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you for being our community 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — when communities come together to rebuild what matters most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $15,000 to deploy rapid response kits to disaster-hit communities nationwide. - $50 = emergency supplies for one family - $200 = water purification system for 50 people - $500 = full response kit deployment We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to emergency relief — not processing fees. When disaster strikes, every second and every dollar counts. Our small but mighty team has responded to 23 emergencies this year, from floods to wildfires. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disaster Response Teams

‍Idea 1

🚨 Emergency Response Fund

🚨 Emergency Response Fund Create a simple donation page for disaster preparedness. Set funding goals for equipment, training, or supplies. Share real stories of how $50 buys radios or $200 funds rescue gear.

‍Idea 2

⚡ 24-Hour Response Challenge

⚡ 24-Hour Response Challenge Launch a timed campaign showing your team's readiness. Donors give based on response scenarios: $25 for first aid, $75 for search gear, $150 for communication equipment.

‍Idea 3

🎒 Sponsor-a-Responder Kit

🎒 Sponsor-a-Responder Kit Let supporters fund complete response kits for volunteers. Show exactly what each donation covers—helmet, tools, safety gear. Track progress with a live counter.

‍Idea 4

🏠 Community Shelter Drive

🏠 Community Shelter Drive Set up donation tiers for emergency shelter supplies. $30 covers blankets, $60 funds cots, $100 provides heating equipment. Show live progress toward your shelter capacity goal.

‍Idea 5

📱 Text-to-Give Emergency Line

📱 Text-to-Give Emergency Line Create a simple text donation campaign with QR codes. Supporters text keywords like "RESCUE50" or "RELIEF25" to instantly fund specific response needs during active disasters.

‍Idea 6

🤝 Adopt-a-Community Program

🤝 Adopt-a-Community Program Let donors "adopt" at-risk neighborhoods for $200-500. Show exactly what their sponsorship covers—early warning systems, evacuation plans, or community training sessions.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.