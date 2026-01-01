modèle 1 Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift could change everything for these animals 🐾

Mardi prochain, c'est le mardi de la générosité, une journée mondiale au cours de laquelle les gens se mobilisent pour les causes qui leur tiennent le plus à cœur.

We're launching a campaign to provide emergency medical care for 25 disabled animals who need surgery, mobility aids, and specialized treatment. Every early donation brings hope to animals who've been waiting too long.

Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to veterinary care and recovery — not to platform fees or processing costs.

Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →

Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that these animals have champions.

Thank you for believing in second chances.

– The [Org Name] Team