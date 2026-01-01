Giving Tuesday Templates for Disability Advocacy Organizations

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps advance disability rights, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines d'organisations de défense des personnes handicapées, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Disability Advocacy Organizations

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your support changes everything this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Every early donation brings us closer to breaking down barriers and creating real change. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to our programs — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 15 donors to kickstart our campaign: Give early → Your early gift builds momentum and shows others that our community stands together. Thank you for believing in a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today is the day — your gift breaks down barriers 💪 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — adaptive technology training for one person - **$85** — mobility equipment rental for a month - **$200** — full accessibility assessment and advocacy support **100% of your donation goes to our cause** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help break down barriers today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can create a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. – The [Org Name] Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,250** **62 individuals with disabilities** now have access to adaptive technology training, mobility equipment, and advocacy support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $213 in fees** — enough to fund adaptive technology training for 6 more people. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we stand together for accessibility." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already breaking down barriers. With gratitude, **The [Organization Name] Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disability Advocacy Organizations

modèle 1

**It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, we're breaking down barriers. 💙 We're raising funds to provide accessibility equipment and advocacy support for 75 individuals with disabilities in our community. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift creates real change: **$35** = adaptive technology training for one person **$85** = mobility equipment rental for a month **$200** = full accessibility assessment and advocacy support Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Together, we can create a world where everyone has equal access and opportunity. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday — and every voice deserves to be heard. 💙 Today we're raising funds to expand our advocacy programs and support services for people with disabilities in our community. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = advocacy training for one volunteer $50 = accessible materials for a workshop $100 = support for a family navigating services Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% of your donation goes directly to creating real change. Together, we're building a world where everyone belongs. Thank you for standing with us today. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for the 61 million Americans living with disabilities, access to advocacy isn't optional. It's essential. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to fund our disability rights legal clinic and community education programs. Your impact: - $50 = legal consultation for one family - $150 = accessibility audit for a local business - $500 = month of advocacy training workshops We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to breaking down barriers — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for making real change possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Disability Advocacy Organizations

Idée 1

♿ Sponsor-an-Upgrade Drive

Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements made.

Idée 2

🎁 Care Package Campaign

Create care packages for people you serve. Donors fund pre-set kits at different levels, then volunteers pack them together at a community meetup.

Idée 3

⏰ 24-Hour Impact Auction

Host a 24-hour online auction featuring donated services, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it moving and funds flowing to programs.

Idée 4

🖥️ Tech-for-Independence Drive

Supporters fund assistive technology items ($30/$75/$150 levels). Create a wishlist with photos and impact stories, then celebrate each funded item with updates.

Idée 5

📚 Sponsor-a-Training Campaign

Donors sponsor advocacy training sessions for families. Set clear funding goals per session ($100/$250/$500), share trainer bios, and report back with participant feedback.

Idée 6

🤝 Monthly Champions Program

Create monthly support subscriptions for individuals you serve. Offer different levels ($15/$35/$75) with impact updates and optional meet-the-person stories donors can follow.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.