Idée 1

♿ Sponsor-an-Upgrade Drive

Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements made.

Idée 2

🎁 Care Package Campaign

Create care packages for people you serve. Donors fund pre-set kits at different levels, then volunteers pack them together at a community meetup.

Idée 3

⏰ 24-Hour Impact Auction

Host a 24-hour online auction featuring donated services, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it moving and funds flowing to programs.

Idée 4

🖥️ Tech-for-Independence Drive

Supporters fund assistive technology items ($30/$75/$150 levels). Create a wishlist with photos and impact stories, then celebrate each funded item with updates.

Idée 5

📚 Sponsor-a-Training Campaign

Donors sponsor advocacy training sessions for families. Set clear funding goals per session ($100/$250/$500), share trainer bios, and report back with participant feedback.

Idée 6

🤝 Monthly Champions Program

Create monthly support subscriptions for individuals you serve. Offer different levels ($15/$35/$75) with impact updates and optional meet-the-person stories donors can follow.