Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps advance disability rights, without extra work.
Idée 1
Supporters sponsor accessibility upgrades ($25/$50/$100 levels). Track progress with a live counter and celebrate each milestone with photos of real improvements made.
Idée 2
Create care packages for people you serve. Donors fund pre-set kits at different levels, then volunteers pack them together at a community meetup.
Idée 3
Host a 24-hour online auction featuring donated services, art, or experiences. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it moving and funds flowing to programs.
Idée 4
Supporters fund assistive technology items ($30/$75/$150 levels). Create a wishlist with photos and impact stories, then celebrate each funded item with updates.
Idée 5
Donors sponsor advocacy training sessions for families. Set clear funding goals per session ($100/$250/$500), share trainer bios, and report back with participant feedback.
Idée 6
Create monthly support subscriptions for individuals you serve. Offer different levels ($15/$35/$75) with impact updates and optional meet-the-person stories donors can follow.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Disability Advocacy Organizations
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3