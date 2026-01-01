Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🌱 Défi "Adoptez un sentier

🌱 Adopt-a-Trail Challenge Supporters "adopt" trail sections for $25-$100. Share before/after photos, track cleanup hours, and let donors see their impact through simple progress updates.

‍Idea 2

🦋 Species Sponsor Drive

🦋 Species Sponsor Drive Create sponsorship levels for local wildlife ($15 butterflies, $50 birds, $100 mammals). Donors get fun fact cards and habitat updates throughout the year.

‍Idea 3

🌳 Carbon Offset Counter

🌳 Carbon Offset Counter Show a live counter of trees planted or carbon saved. Set donation levels ($10 = 1 tree) and celebrate milestones with photos from restoration sites.

‍Idea 4

🏞️ Park Protector Pledge

🏞️ Park Protector Pledge Supporters pledge monthly amounts ($5-$50) to "protect" specific park areas. Send quarterly updates with photos, wildlife counts, and restoration progress from their adopted space.

‍Idea 5

🌊 Cleanup Challenge Counter

🌊 Cleanup Challenge Counter Track pounds of trash removed in real-time. Donors give per pound ($2-$5) up to their limit. Share photos and celebrate milestones with your cleanup crew.

‍Idea 6

🦅 Wildlife Camera Fund

🦅 Wildlife Camera Fund Supporters fund trail cameras ($100 each) to monitor local wildlife. Share monthly photo highlights and animal counts. Donors love seeing "their" camera's discoveries.