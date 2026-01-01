Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🌱 Seed-to-Supper Challenge

🌱 Seed-to-Supper Challenge Supporters sponsor garden plots for $25 each. Track progress with photos as seeds grow into meals for families. Show a live counter of plots funded and meals grown.

‍Idea 2

🥕 Harvest Share Sponsorship

🥕 Harvest Share Sponsorship Let donors fund weekly produce boxes ($15/$30/$50 levels) for local families. Create simple donation tiers and share photos of fresh harvests going to neighbors in need.

‍Idea 3

🛠️ Tool Library Drive

🛠️ Tool Library Drive Supporters buy essential garden tools ($10 hand trowel to $75 wheelbarrow). Display a visual wishlist showing what's needed and funded. Host a volunteer planting day for donors.

‍Idea 4

🌿 Community Plot Adoption

🌿 Community Plot Adoption Neighbors "adopt" garden beds for $40 each. Share weekly updates with photos of their sponsored plot's progress. Create simple adoption certificates and host a harvest celebration.

‍Idea 5

🍅 Fresh Food Fund

🍅 Fresh Food Fund Supporters fund grocery vouchers ($20/$35/$50) for families to buy fresh produce. Track vouchers distributed and create a simple counter showing meals made possible through donations.

‍Idea 6

🌾 Garden Education Sponsorship

🌾 Garden Education Sponsorship Donors sponsor workshop materials ($15 kids' class to $100 full family session). Show a live wishlist of funded classes and share photos of families learning together.