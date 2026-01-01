Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar advances justice, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to your cap), funding legal aid while spreading hope.
Idea 2
Let donors fund pre-set advocacy kits (legal guides, voter registration, know-your-rights cards). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional distribution meetup.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour story auction. Community members share their civil rights stories; each bid funds your advocacy work. Simple buy-it-now pricing keeps it moving.
Idea 4
Donors sponsor "Know Your Rights" workshops at $50 each. Track progress with a live counter, collect funds by workshop type, and host community sessions.
Idea 5
Create a "Freedom Fund" thermometer. Set daily goals ($100/$250/$500), share progress updates, and let supporters choose which advocacy program gets funded.
Idea 6
Host a virtual "Voices of Change" event. Supporters buy $25 tickets to hear community stories, with all proceeds funding your legal defense work.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Civil Rights Organizations
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3