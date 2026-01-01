Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps advance justice, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters share personal stories of injustice they've witnessed. For every story shared, a sponsor donates $10 (up to $2,500), funding legal aid while amplifying voices.
Idea 2
Create advocacy kits ($25/$50/$100) with petition templates, fact sheets, and action guides. Show live progress counter and host optional strategy meetup for supporters.
Idea 3
Host a 24-hour "Rights Auction" featuring donated services from lawyers, activists, and allies. Buy-it-now pricing keeps momentum high while funding your advocacy work.
Idea 4
Supporters pledge to take one advocacy action daily for a week. A sponsor gives $15 per completed week (up to $3,000), funding community organizing while building sustained engagement.
Idea 5
Create "Justice Journals" ($20/$40/$75) with local voting guides, contact sheets, and action prompts. Show live sales counter and host optional community organizing workshop for buyers.
Idea 6
Run a 48-hour "Freedom Fund Flash Drive." Donors choose impact levels ($25/$100/$250) tied to specific advocacy goals. Real-time progress tracker shows community momentum building.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Civil Rights and Advocacy Groups
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3