Giving Tuesday Templates for Churches

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your congregation, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Churches

Your church family can change lives this Tuesday 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when communities come together to support causes close to their hearts. We're launching a campaign to provide emergency assistance to 25 families in our community — covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs when life gets overwhelming. Every early donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your gift goes directly to families in crisis — not to credit card fees or platform costs. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows our community what's possible when we come together. Thank you for being the heart of this mission. – Your Church Family
Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 🙏 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your gift can bring hope to families facing their hardest moments. We're raising funds to provide emergency assistance to 25 families in our community — covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs when life gets overwhelming. Your donation can help provide: - **$50** — a week of groceries for a family of four - **$125** — emergency utility assistance to keep the lights on - **$250** — comprehensive support covering groceries, utilities, and essentials **100% of your donation goes to families in crisis** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help a family through their crisis today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can be the answer to someone's prayer when they need it most. – Your Church Family
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,200** **18 families** now have emergency assistance covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $160 in fees** — enough to help one more family through their crisis. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we come together in faith." [Follow us on Facebook](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **Your Church Family**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Churches

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and families in our community are facing their hardest moments. We're raising funds to provide **emergency assistance to 25 families** — covering utilities, groceries, and urgent needs when life gets overwhelming. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift can help provide: **$50** = a week of groceries for a family of four **$125** = emergency utility assistance to keep the lights on **$250** = comprehensive support covering groceries, utilities, and essentials Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — **your full gift funds the mission.** Together, we can be the answer to someone's prayer when they need it most. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🙏 Today, we're raising funds to keep our church doors open and our community programs thriving. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Sunday school supplies for a month $50 = A week of community meals $100 = Youth program activities Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our ministry and reaches those who need it most. Every dollar you give today stays in our community. Thank you for being part of our church family 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our church community is showing up for families who need it most. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund our emergency assistance program — helping local families with rent, groceries, and utilities when life gets overwhelming. Your impact: - $50 = a week of groceries for a family of four - $150 = emergency utility payment to keep the lights on - $300 = rent assistance to prevent eviction We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar you give goes directly to families in crisis — not processing fees. Grateful for this community that believes in showing up when it matters. If our mission resonates, please share or donate below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Churches

🏛️ Sponsor-a-Ministry Month

Supporters sponsor a pew, altar flower, or ministry program for the month. Set donation levels ($50/$100/$250) and create a visual "sponsorship board" showing what's funded.

🧺 Blessing Bag Assembly

Members bring non-perishable items and make a small donation ($10-25) to "bless" each bag. Partner with local food banks for distribution and impact stories.

🍽️ Ministry Table Fellowship

Sell tickets to a potluck dinner where each table represents a different ministry. Guests donate to their favorite cause while sharing fellowship and food.

🙏 Prayer Partner Drive

Congregation members pledge to pray for specific community needs. Donors sponsor each prayer ($5-15) to fund outreach programs. Share weekly prayer updates and impact stories.

📦 Campagne de colis de soins

Create care packages for local families in need. Set donation tiers ($25/$50/$100) for different package sizes. Host an assembly day where volunteers pack together.

🎵 Talents for Good

Members share talents (music, crafts, services) in a live or virtual showcase. Audience donations support youth programs while celebrating God-given gifts in community.

