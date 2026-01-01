Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🏛️ Sponsor-a-Ministry Month

Supporters sponsor a pew, altar flower, or ministry program for the month. Set donation levels ($50/$100/$250) and create a visual "sponsorship board" showing what's funded.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Blessing Bag Assembly

Members bring non-perishable items and make a small donation ($10-25) to "bless" each bag. Partner with local food banks for distribution and impact stories.

‍Idea 3

🍽️ Ministry Table Fellowship

Sell tickets to a potluck dinner where each table represents a different ministry. Guests donate to their favorite cause while sharing fellowship and food.

‍Idea 4

🙏 Prayer Partner Drive

Congregation members pledge to pray for specific community needs. Donors sponsor each prayer ($5-15) to fund outreach programs. Share weekly prayer updates and impact stories.

‍Idea 5

📦 Campagne de colis de soins

Create care packages for local families in need. Set donation tiers ($25/$50/$100) for different package sizes. Host an assembly day where volunteers pack together.

‍Idea 6

🎵 Talents for Good

Members share talents (music, crafts, services) in a live or virtual showcase. Audience donations support youth programs while celebrating God-given gifts in community.