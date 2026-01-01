Vous avez besoin de messages et de courriels rapides et copiés-collés pour GivingTuesday ? Obtenez des outils simples et gratuits pour que chaque dollar aide plus de familles, sans travail supplémentaire.
Idée 1
Supporters share a photo or video of their daily routine with chronic illness, paired with a message of hope. Sponsors pledge $10 per story shared (up to your cap), funding support groups while building community connection.
Idée 2
Create care packages for newly diagnosed members ($25 comfort kit, $50 resource bundle, $100 full support package). Show a live counter of kits funded and host an optional volunteer packing day.
Idée 3
Host a 24-hour virtual wellness auction featuring donated services like meal prep, house cleaning, or therapy sessions. Set buy-it-now prices to keep it simple—every bid funds your programs.
Idée 4
Supporters sponsor a virtual "spoon" for $15 each—representing the limited energy people with chronic illness have daily. Show a live counter of spoons funded, with each one supporting group meetings and resources.
Idée 5
Create a simple text-to-give campaign where supporters text keywords like "HOPE" or "STRENGTH" to donate $25. Perfect for sharing during support group meetings or on social media—no complicated links needed.
Idée 6
Launch a "Buddy System" peer-to-peer drive where current members invite friends to donate $50 to "sponsor" a new member's first three months of support group access and resources.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Chronic Illness Support Groups
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3