Giving Tuesday Templates for Cancer Support Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families facing cancer, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Cancer Support Groups

Your support circle starts here 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to provide 75 families facing cancer with emergency support funds, meal assistance, and peer counseling sessions. Every early donation brings hope to someone who needs it most. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to cancer support services — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 15 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows families they're not alone in this fight. Thank you for being part of our support circle. Together, we're just getting started. – The [Org Name] Team
Today is Giving Tuesday — your gift changes everything 💙 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to provide 75 families facing cancer with emergency support funds, meal assistance, and peer counseling sessions. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one week of emergency groceries for a family - **$85** — three peer counseling sessions - **$200** — a full month of meal assistance and support **100% of your donation goes to cancer support services** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Be part of someone's support circle today →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 families know they're not alone in this fight. – The [Org Name] Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $4,280** **62 families facing cancer** now have access to emergency groceries, peer counseling sessions, and meal assistance — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $214 in fees** — enough to fund 6 more weeks of emergency groceries for families who need it most. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when someone is fighting for their life." [Follow us on Instagram](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these stories unfold — we'll be sharing how your support is already changing lives. With gratitude, **[Organization Name] Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cancer Support Groups

modèle 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and families facing cancer need our support circle today. We're raising funds to provide 75 families with emergency groceries, peer counseling, and meal assistance when they need it most. **[Insert Donation Link]** Your gift makes a real difference: 💙 **$35** = one week of emergency groceries 💙 **$85** = three peer counseling sessions 💙 **$200** = a full month of meal support Because we use Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to cancer support services — no fees taken out, your full gift funds hope and healing. Together, we can show 75 families they're not alone in this fight. **[Insert Donation Link]** 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 And we're fighting for every family facing cancer. Today we're raising funds for our emergency support fund — helping families cover gas, groceries, and childcare when cancer turns life upside down. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = gas for treatment appointments $50 = a week of groceries during chemo $100 = childcare while at the hospital Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar you give goes directly to families who need it most. No one should face cancer alone. Your support today means everything. [Insert Donation Link] Thank you 💙 #GivingTuesday
modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and for families facing cancer, every dollar of support matters more than ever. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 today to fund our peer support circles and resource navigation for cancer patients and their loved ones. Your impact: - $25 = care package for a newly diagnosed family - $75 = month of support group facilitation - $150 = emergency assistance fund for treatment costs We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to families — not processing fees. Proud of our small but mighty team for creating safe spaces where no one faces cancer alone. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Cancer Support Groups

‍Idea 1

💌 Messages of Hope Drive

💌 Messages of Hope Drive Supporters write encouraging notes to cancer patients and survivors. A sponsor gives $10 per message (up to 500), funding support group supplies while spreading comfort.

‍Idea 2

🧺 Care Package Campaign

🧺 Care Package Campaign Let donors fund pre-set comfort kits (meals, blankets, journals). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$50/$100), and host an optional packing meetup.

‍Idea 3

🎗️ Stories of Strength Auction

🎗️ Stories of Strength Auction Run a 24-hour auction of donated items with survivor stories attached. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds counseling sessions and group activities.

‍Idea 4

🕯️ Light of Hope Memorial

🕯️ Light of Hope Memorial Supporters sponsor memorial candles ($15 each) to honor loved ones lost to cancer. Display names on a digital memorial wall; funds support grief counseling and family programs.

‍Idea 5

🎯 Challenge Champions Drive

🎯 Challenge Champions Drive Set daily mini-goals (50 pushups, walk 5K, meditate 10 minutes) with sponsors pledging per participant. Survivors lead challenges; donations fund wellness programs and retreats.

‍Idea 6

📚 Wisdom Library Campaign

📚 Wisdom Library Campaign Collect donated books, journals, and audiobooks from survivors sharing their healing stories. Supporters fund $20 "library cards" while building a resource center for patients.

