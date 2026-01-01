Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families facing cancer, without extra work.
Idea 1
💌 Messages of Hope Drive Supporters write encouraging notes to cancer patients and survivors. A sponsor gives $10 per message (up to 500), funding support group supplies while spreading comfort.
Idea 2
🧺 Care Package Campaign Let donors fund pre-set comfort kits (meals, blankets, journals). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$50/$100), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idea 3
🎗️ Stories of Strength Auction Run a 24-hour auction of donated items with survivor stories attached. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds counseling sessions and group activities.
Idea 4
🕯️ Light of Hope Memorial Supporters sponsor memorial candles ($15 each) to honor loved ones lost to cancer. Display names on a digital memorial wall; funds support grief counseling and family programs.
Idea 5
🎯 Challenge Champions Drive Set daily mini-goals (50 pushups, walk 5K, meditate 10 minutes) with sponsors pledging per participant. Survivors lead challenges; donations fund wellness programs and retreats.
Idea 6
📚 Wisdom Library Campaign Collect donated books, journals, and audiobooks from survivors sharing their healing stories. Supporters fund $20 "library cards" while building a resource center for patients.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cancer Support Groups
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3