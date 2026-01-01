Idée 1

🔬 Sponsor-a-Research-Hour

Supporters sponsor research hours at $25 each. Show a live counter of hours funded, share mini-updates on breakthroughs, and let donors "adopt" specific research projects.

Idée 2

💝 Build-a-Care-Package

Create care packages for patients and families ($50/$100/$200 levels). Donors choose what to include, volunteers pack them together, and recipients get thank-you notes.

Idée 3

🔗 Hope Chain Challenge

Host a 24-hour "Hope Chain" where supporters share stories and donate in honor of loved ones. Each gift adds a link, building community while funding research.

Idée 4

🔬 Fund-the-Lab Drive

Supporters fund lab equipment pieces ($10/$25/$50). Track progress with a visual "equipment board," share photos of new tools in action, and celebrate when each piece is fully funded.

Idée 5

📊 Monthly Breakthrough Board

Create a "Breakthrough Board" where donors pledge monthly amounts. Each month, share one research milestone or patient story. Simple recurring gifts that build lasting support.

Idée 6

🎥 Research Video Challenge

Host a virtual "Science Fair" where researchers present 3-minute videos of their work. Donors vote with dollars, and winning projects get bonus funding for next steps.