Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps fund breakthrough cancer research, without extra work.
Idée 1
Supporters sponsor research hours at $25 each. Show a live counter of hours funded, share mini-updates on breakthroughs, and let donors "adopt" specific research projects.
Idée 2
Create care packages for patients and families ($50/$100/$200 levels). Donors choose what to include, volunteers pack them together, and recipients get thank-you notes.
Idée 3
Host a 24-hour "Hope Chain" where supporters share stories and donate in honor of loved ones. Each gift adds a link, building community while funding research.
Idée 4
Supporters fund lab equipment pieces ($10/$25/$50). Track progress with a visual "equipment board," share photos of new tools in action, and celebrate when each piece is fully funded.
Idée 5
Create a "Breakthrough Board" where donors pledge monthly amounts. Each month, share one research milestone or patient story. Simple recurring gifts that build lasting support.
Idée 6
Host a virtual "Science Fair" where researchers present 3-minute videos of their work. Donors vote with dollars, and winning projects get bonus funding for next steps.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Cancer Research Centers
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3