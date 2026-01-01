Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more bats, without extra work.
Idea 1
Supporters sponsor a rescued bat for $25-$100. Share photos and recovery stories. Track sponsorships with a live counter and send updates on each bat's progress.
Idea 2
Donors fund emergency care kits ($15 formula, $35 medical supplies, $75 full rehab). Show real-time kit counter and host an optional volunteer packing day.
Idea 3
Run a 24-hour "Bat Facts" challenge. Supporters donate per fun fact shared ($5 each, up to 50 facts). Educational posts spread awareness while funding rescue operations.
Idea 4
Donors fund "night shift" supplies for overnight bat care ($20 heating pads, $40 feeding supplies, $80 full overnight kit). Track kits funded with live counter.
Idea 5
Supporters pledge per bat released back to the wild. Set a cap (like 20 bats) at $10-50 each. Share release videos and celebrate milestones together.
Idea 6
Create wish list items donors can "buy" ($5 blankets, $15 scales, $30 incubators). Show what's funded in real-time and thank supporters by item purchased.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Bat Rescues
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3