Giving Tuesday Templates for Bat Rescues

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more bats, without extra work.

Gardez 100 % de vos dons du mardi de la générosité avec Zeffy
Décoratif

Plus de 50 000 organisations à but non lucratif, dont des centaines de Bat Rescues, lui font confiance.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Bat Rescues

modèle 1

Avant le #GivingTuesday

Your early gift helps us save more bats this Tuesday 🦇 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to rescue and rehabilitate 75 injured bats this winter. Every early donation brings us closer to giving these incredible creatures a second chance at life. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to bat care — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → Your early gift builds momentum and shows other supporters that our bats are worth saving. Thank you for caring about these amazing animals. Together, we're just getting started. – The Bat Rescue Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

A l'occasion du #GivingTuesday

Today's the day to save 75 bats 🦇 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to rescue and rehabilitate 75 injured bats this winter. Every donation brings these incredible creatures closer to a second chance at life. Your donation can help provide: - **$25** — emergency medical supplies for one injured bat - **$75** — a week of specialized care and feeding - **$150** — full rehabilitation support for one bat's recovery **100% of your donation goes to bat care** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Give a bat a second chance at life →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 75 bats heal and return to the wild where they belong. – The Bat Rescue Team
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

Merci - Résultats + gratitude

Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 🦇 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,750** **50 injured bats** now have access to emergency medical care, specialized feeding, and full rehabilitation support — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $188 in fees** — enough to fund emergency medical supplies for 7 more bats. *One supporter told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful community can be when we rally around these amazing creatures." [Follow us on Instagram]({{social_link}}) to see these rescue stories unfold — we'll be sharing updates as your bats heal and return to the wild. With gratitude, **The Bat Rescue Team**
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Bat Rescues

modèle 1

🦇 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and 75 injured bats need your help this winter. We're raising funds to give these incredible creatures a second chance at life through rescue and rehabilitation. [Insert Donation Link] Your gift makes a real difference: **$25** = emergency medical supplies for one injured bat **$50** = a week of specialized care and feeding **$100** = full rehabilitation support for one bat's recovery Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. 100% goes directly to bat care. Together, we can help 75 bats heal and return to the wild where they belong. 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 2

It's Giving Tuesday 🦇 Tonight, injured bats need your help. We're raising funds to cover emergency care for the 200+ bats we rescue each year. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = one week of specialized formula for orphaned bat pups $50 = emergency vet care for an injured wing $100 = full rehabilitation for one rescued bat Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds the mission. Every dollar goes directly to saving these incredible creatures. These tiny mammals play a huge role in our ecosystem, eating thousands of insects each night. Your support tonight helps us give them a second chance at flight. Thank you for caring about our winged friends 💙 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

modèle 3

It's Giving Tuesday — and every bat we rescue depends on your generosity today. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $3,000 to fund emergency medical care for injured bats brought to our sanctuary this winter. - $25 = antibiotics for one recovering bat - $75 = specialized formula for orphaned pups - $150 = emergency surgery for wing injuries We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to bat care — not processing fees. Proud of our small team for saving 200+ bats this year. If wildlife rescue resonates with you — share, donate, or drop a note below 🦇 #GivingTuesday
Copier le contenu
COPIE !

Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Bat Rescues

‍Idea 1

🦇 Sponsor-a-Bat Drive

Supporters sponsor a rescued bat for $25-$100. Share photos and recovery stories. Track sponsorships with a live counter and send updates on each bat's progress.

‍Idea 2

🩹 Emergency Care Kits

Donors fund emergency care kits ($15 formula, $35 medical supplies, $75 full rehab). Show real-time kit counter and host an optional volunteer packing day.

‍Idea 3

📚 Bat Facts Challenge

Run a 24-hour "Bat Facts" challenge. Supporters donate per fun fact shared ($5 each, up to 50 facts). Educational posts spread awareness while funding rescue operations.

‍Idea 4

🌙 Night Shift Supply Drive

Donors fund "night shift" supplies for overnight bat care ($20 heating pads, $40 feeding supplies, $80 full overnight kit). Track kits funded with live counter.

‍Idea 5

🕊️ Release Day Pledges

Supporters pledge per bat released back to the wild. Set a cap (like 20 bats) at $10-50 each. Share release videos and celebrate milestones together.

‍Idea 6

🛒 Rescue Wish List

Create wish list items donors can "buy" ($5 blankets, $15 scales, $30 incubators). Show what's funded in real-time and thank supporters by item purchased.

EXEMPLES DE RÉUSSITES

La collecte de fonds à tarif zéro en action - des histoires d'organisations à but non lucratif qui valent la peine d'être partagées.

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.
Village Reach

Village Reach a perdu 1500 dollars à cause des frais de Donorbox. Ils ont déjà économisé presque autant avec Zeffy.

$18,345
Relevés
$917
Sauvegardé
Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson
Démocrates du comté de Jefferson

Zeffy s'avère un outil précieux pour les démocrates du comté de Jefferson

$25,356
Relevés
$1,268
Sauvegardé
Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois
Waggytail Rescue

Pas de bureau. Tous bénévoles. Pas de temps à perdre. Comment Waggytail Rescue sauve les animaux vulnérables de New York - un don sans frais à la fois

$66,102
Relevés
$3,305
Sauvegardé
Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.
Momentum Dance Collaborative

Grâce à Zeffy, Momentum Dance Collaborative a récolté 22 000 dollars pour financer sa série d'ateliers.

$22,843
Relevés
$1,142
Sauvegardé
Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.
Iron City Trykes

Iron City Tryke's a récolté plus de 20 000 dollars grâce à Zeffy - de quoi acheter près de 20 Tryke.

$18,910
Relevés
$946
Sauvegardé
Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food
Berry Good Food

Des frais de plateforme à la plantation de graines : L'histoire de la collecte de fonds sans frais de Berry Good Food

$89,123
Relevés
$4,457
Sauvegardé
Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.
Fondation Autism Insights

Autism Insights a choisi Zeffy dès le début. Ils n'ont jamais payé un seul centime, économisant ainsi plus de 1700 dollars.

$35,558
Relevés
$1,778
Sauvegardé
La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.
GB Sports Academy

La GB Sports Academy a économisé plus de 1 000 dollars en frais PayPal pour permettre à davantage d'athlètes de rester dans le sport qu'ils ont choisi.

$22,747
Relevés
$1,387
Sauvegardé
Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.
Centre d'arts créatifs Twin Steeples

Le Twin Steeples Creative Arts Center a renoncé à l'abonnement mensuel onéreux de Bloomerang. Il économise désormais des centaines d'euros grâce à Zeffy.

$15,730
Relevés
$787
Sauvegardé
Passez à la collecte de fonds sans frais dès aujourd'hui !
Lire d'autres articles
Solutions
Caractéristiques
ENTREPRISE
Conseils pour la collecte de fonds
Support client

© 2026 Zeffy, Inc. All rights reserved.