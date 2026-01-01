Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more families affected by autism, without extra work.
Mardi prochain, c'est le mardi de la générosité, une journée mondiale au cours de laquelle les gens se mobilisent pour les causes qui leur tiennent le plus à cœur.
We're launching a campaign to provide therapy grants for 25 autistic children whose families can't afford the support they need. Every early donation brings us closer to changing lives.
Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to therapy grants — not to credit card fees or platform costs.
Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign →
Your early gift builds momentum and shows other families they're not alone.
Thank you for believing in these kids and their potential.
– The [Org Name] Team
Idée 1
🧩 Sensory Kit Builder
Let donors fund pre-set sensory kits ($25/$50/$100). Show a live counter, collect donations by level, and host an optional packing meetup.
Idée 2
💙 Therapy Grant Match
For every $100 raised, a sponsor matches it (up to $5,000). Supporters see real-time progress funding therapy sessions for families.
Idée 3
🌟 Stories of Strength
Families share 30-second videos of progress milestones. Donors give $25 per story shared, funding programs while celebrating wins together.
Idée 4
🎯 Milestone Moments
Families set small goals ($50 = speech session, $100 = sensory tools). Donors pick which milestone to fund, creating personal connections to progress.
Idée 5
🤝 Buddy System Drive
Pair donors with families for ongoing support. Monthly $25 gifts fund resources while building lasting relationships through updates and thank-you notes.
Idée 6
📚 Resource Library Builder
Let supporters fund specific tools: communication apps ($30), weighted blankets ($45), fidget kits ($20). Track what's needed most through live counters.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Autism Nonprofits
