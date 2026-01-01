Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

Idée 1

📬 Notes de gentillesse

Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to 500 notes), funding legal aid while spreading hope.

Idée 2

🧺 Equip-a-Kit Drive

Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, legal docs). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.

Idée 3

🎨 Art for Impact

Run a 24-hour art auction featuring work by asylum seekers. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds resettlement support.

Idée 4

🍽️ Welcome Home Dinners

Host a "Welcome Home" dinner where community members sponsor table settings ($30 each). Guests share stories, build connections, and funds support housing deposits.

Idée 5

📅 Calendrier de parrainage à la journée

Create sponsor-a-day calendars where $50 covers one person's basic needs. Donors pick dates, get updates on impact, and see progress toward monthly goals.

Idée 6

🤝 Skills & Support Exchange

Launch a skills marketplace where supporters offer services (tutoring, translation, rides). Match needs with volunteers while collecting donations for emergency assistance funds.