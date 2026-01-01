Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps more asylum seekers, without extra work.
Idée 1
Supporters write short messages to someone you serve. A sponsor gives $5 per note (up to 500 notes), funding legal aid while spreading hope.
Idée 2
Let donors fund pre-set kits (meals, hygiene, legal docs). Show a live counter, collect donations by level ($25/$75/$150), and host an optional packing meetup.
Idée 3
Run a 24-hour art auction featuring work by asylum seekers. Buy-it-now pricing makes it fast; each bid funds resettlement support.
Idée 4
Host a "Welcome Home" dinner where community members sponsor table settings ($30 each). Guests share stories, build connections, and funds support housing deposits.
Idée 5
Create sponsor-a-day calendars where $50 covers one person's basic needs. Donors pick dates, get updates on impact, and see progress toward monthly goals.
Idée 6
Launch a skills marketplace where supporters offer services (tutoring, translation, rides). Match needs with volunteers while collecting donations for emergency assistance funds.
