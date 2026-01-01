‍Idea 1

🎨 Art for Impact

Run a 24-hour online art auction. Set buy-it-now prices for quick sales, let supporters bid on pieces, and show how each purchase funds your programs.

‍Idea 2

🎭 Behind-the-Scenes Pass

Sell virtual "backstage passes" at different levels ($25/$50/$100). Donors get exclusive content, artist interviews, or rehearsal footage while supporting your mission.

‍Idea 3

🎪 Create-a-Memory Campaign

Let supporters sponsor specific moments: "$50 funds one child's first art class" or "$100 covers opening night for a senior." Show real impact, real people.

‍Idea 4

🎵 Sponsor-a-Song Drive

Let supporters fund specific pieces in your repertoire. "$30 sponsors one song rehearsal" or "$150 covers sheet music for the whole choir." Show which songs need backing.

‍Idea 5

🖼️ Virtual Gallery Walk

Create online "rooms" showcasing your artists' work. Charge $10-$25 per room entry, offer artist meet-and-greets, and let visitors buy pieces directly from the tour.

‍Idea 6

🎪 Skills-for-Dollars Workshop

Your artists teach 30-minute mini-classes ($20 each). Pottery, painting, or piano basics. All proceeds fund your programs while sharing your community's talents.