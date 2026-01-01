Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your alumni community, without extra work.
Idea 1
🎓 Class Challenge Drive Alumni compete by graduation year to fund scholarships. Set friendly donation goals per class, track progress live, and celebrate the winning class at homecoming.
Idea 2
📚 Memory Lane Auction Collect donated memorabilia, vintage yearbooks, or experiences from alumni. Host a 48-hour online auction where every bid supports current student programs and activities.
Idea 3
🏆 Legacy Brick Campaign Sell personalized bricks for a memorial walkway or garden. Alumni buy bricks honoring classmates, teachers, or memories while funding campus improvements or student scholarships.
Idea 4
🎯 Mentor Match Drive Alumni sponsor current students for a semester. Set donation tiers ($100/$250/$500) to fund mentorship programs, career workshops, or internship stipends while building lasting connections.
Idea 5
📧 Letters to Tomorrow Alumni write advice letters to current students. Sponsors donate $10 per letter collected, funding student support services while creating a meaningful archive of wisdom.
Idea 6
🏫 Classroom Takeover Campaign Alumni "adopt" a classroom or lab for the year. Donors fund supplies, equipment, or field trips while receiving updates on student progress and achievements.
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Alumni Groups
modèle 1
modèle 2
modèle 3