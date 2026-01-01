Giving Tuesday Templates for Alumni Groups

Need quick, copy-and-paste GivingTuesday posts and emails? Get simple, zero-fee tools so every dollar helps your alumni community, without extra work.

Giving Tuesday Email Templates for GivingTuesday - Alumni Groups

Your alumni network is about to do something amazing 💙 Next Tuesday is Giving Tuesday — a global day when people rally around causes that matter most. We're launching a campaign to reconnect 100 alumni with mentorship opportunities and career resources. Every early donation helps us reach more graduates who need support finding their next step. Thanks to Zeffy, 100% of your donation goes directly to alumni programs — not to credit card fees or platforms. Be one of the first 10 donors to kick off our campaign → {{donation_link}} Your early gift builds momentum and shows other alumni that this matters. Thank you for staying connected to our community. Together, we're just getting started. – The Alumni Network Team
Today's the day — your alumni network makes its move 🎯 **It's Giving Tuesday** — and today, your impact matters more than ever. We're raising funds to reconnect 100 alumni with mentorship opportunities and career resources. Every donation helps graduates who need support finding their next step. Your donation can help provide: - **$35** — one career coaching session for a recent graduate - **$85** — a month of professional development resources - **$200** — full mentorship program access for one alumnus **100% of your donation goes to our alumni programs** — no fees, no cuts. We use Zeffy, a platform that's completely free for nonprofits. [Help an alumnus take their next step →]({{donation_link}}) Together, we can help 100 graduates build the careers they've worked so hard for. – The Alumni Network Team
Here's what you made possible this Giving Tuesday 💙 **Thank you for being part of something incredible this Giving Tuesday.** You showed up in a big way. Here's what we accomplished together: **Total raised: $3,240** **42 alumni** now have access to career coaching, mentorship programs, and professional development resources — thanks to your generosity. Here's what makes this even more powerful: **By using Zeffy, we saved $162 in fees** — enough to fund 4 more career coaching sessions for recent graduates. *One donor told us:* "Every message we got this week reminded us how powerful our alumni network really is." [Follow us on LinkedIn](https://yourlinkhere.com) to see these career transformations unfold — the best is yet to come. With gratitude, **The Alumni Network Team**
Giving Tuesday Social Captions for Alumni Groups

modèle 1

It's Giving Tuesday 💙 and we're on a mission to reconnect 100 alumni with career support and mentorship opportunities. **Every donation helps a graduate take their next step.** [Insert Donation Link] Your impact today: **$35** = one career coaching session for a recent grad **$85** = a month of professional development resources **$200** = full mentorship program access Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds career support for alumni who need it most. **Help us reach 100 graduates today.** Together, we're building careers and changing lives. [Insert Donation Link] 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday! 🎓 Our alumni network is stronger than ever — and today, we're raising funds to keep that connection alive for the next generation. [Insert Donation Link] $25 = Welcome packet for new grads $50 = Alumni mentorship program for one student $100 = Networking event bringing generations together Because we use Zeffy, we don't lose a cent to fees — your full gift funds our mission to keep our community thriving. Every dollar you give today stays in our family. Help us build bridges between past, present, and future. Thank you for being part of our story 💙 #GivingTuesday
It's Giving Tuesday — and our alumni network is stepping up to fund scholarships that change lives. [Insert Donation Link] We're raising $8,000 today to provide full scholarships for first-generation college students who need mentorship and financial support to succeed. Your impact: - $50 = textbooks for one semester - $250 = career coaching sessions - $500 = full scholarship application support We use Zeffy, a 100% free fundraising platform, so every dollar goes directly to scholarships — not processing fees. Proud of our scrappy team for making college dreams possible. If our mission resonates — share, donate, or drop a note below 💙 #GivingTuesday
Giving Tuesday Campaigns Ideas for Alumni Groups

🎓 Class Challenge Drive

🎓 Class Challenge Drive Alumni compete by graduation year to fund scholarships. Set friendly donation goals per class, track progress live, and celebrate the winning class at homecoming.

📚 Memory Lane Auction

📚 Memory Lane Auction Collect donated memorabilia, vintage yearbooks, or experiences from alumni. Host a 48-hour online auction where every bid supports current student programs and activities.

🏆 Legacy Brick Campaign

🏆 Legacy Brick Campaign Sell personalized bricks for a memorial walkway or garden. Alumni buy bricks honoring classmates, teachers, or memories while funding campus improvements or student scholarships.

🎯 Mentor Match Drive

🎯 Mentor Match Drive Alumni sponsor current students for a semester. Set donation tiers ($100/$250/$500) to fund mentorship programs, career workshops, or internship stipends while building lasting connections.

📧 Letters to Tomorrow

📧 Letters to Tomorrow Alumni write advice letters to current students. Sponsors donate $10 per letter collected, funding student support services while creating a meaningful archive of wisdom.

🏫 Classroom Takeover Campaign

🏫 Classroom Takeover Campaign Alumni "adopt" a classroom or lab for the year. Donors fund supplies, equipment, or field trips while receiving updates on student progress and achievements.

