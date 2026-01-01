Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.

‍Idea 1

🎓 Class Challenge Drive

🎓 Class Challenge Drive Alumni compete by graduation year to fund scholarships. Set friendly donation goals per class, track progress live, and celebrate the winning class at homecoming.

‍Idea 2

📚 Memory Lane Auction

📚 Memory Lane Auction Collect donated memorabilia, vintage yearbooks, or experiences from alumni. Host a 48-hour online auction where every bid supports current student programs and activities.

‍Idea 3

🏆 Legacy Brick Campaign

🏆 Legacy Brick Campaign Sell personalized bricks for a memorial walkway or garden. Alumni buy bricks honoring classmates, teachers, or memories while funding campus improvements or student scholarships.

‍Idea 4

🎯 Mentor Match Drive

🎯 Mentor Match Drive Alumni sponsor current students for a semester. Set donation tiers ($100/$250/$500) to fund mentorship programs, career workshops, or internship stipends while building lasting connections.

‍Idea 5

📧 Letters to Tomorrow

📧 Letters to Tomorrow Alumni write advice letters to current students. Sponsors donate $10 per letter collected, funding student support services while creating a meaningful archive of wisdom.

‍Idea 6

🏫 Classroom Takeover Campaign

🏫 Classroom Takeover Campaign Alumni "adopt" a classroom or lab for the year. Donors fund supplies, equipment, or field trips while receiving updates on student progress and achievements.